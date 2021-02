Atalanta’s players crumpled to the turf dejected, crestfallen and beaten. Gian Piero Gasperini’s side were a had been half a minute, plus stoppage time, away from a place in the Champions League semi-finals before late goals by Marquinhos and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting saw Paris Saint-Germain break their hearts in Lisbon. It concluded a season of unlikely […]