Dele Alli: Can playmaker help make Tottenham a force once more?
Published
Boss Jose Mourinho says it is "amazing" to have Dele Alli back, so can the midfielder help revive Tottenham's form?Full Article
Published
Boss Jose Mourinho says it is "amazing" to have Dele Alli back, so can the midfielder help revive Tottenham's form?Full Article
The Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was back in action for the club on Thursday night and he sent a message to the supporters on..
Boss Jose Mourinho says it is "amazing" to have Dele Alli back, so can the midfielder help revive Tottenham's form?