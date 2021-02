Canelo Alvarez and Billy Joe Saunders will fight to unify the WBA, WBC and WBO super-middleweight world titles on May 8. Mexico’s pound-for-pound king stopped Avni Yildirim after three rounds on Saturday night in Miami and, immediately after the win, his next assignment was confirmed. IT’S OFFICIAL!!! The unification is on! @canelo v @bjsaunders_ for […]