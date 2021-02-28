Latest Arsenal news includes fan reaction to the team Mikel Arteta has selected to face Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in the Premier League this afternoonFull Article
Arsenal fans furious as Mikel Arteta leaves Gabriel Martinelli on the bench
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Arsenal fans want Mikel Arteta to hand Gabriel Martinelli a start vs Leicester
Latest Arsenal news includes fan theory ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Leicester City as Gunners manager Mikel Arteta..
Football.london