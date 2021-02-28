Every word of Roy Keane and Jamie Redknapp's heated debate about Tottenham
Published
The Sky Sports pundits had a very heated debate about the current state of Tottenham Hotspur's team ahead of their Premier League clash with Burnley.Full Article
Published
The Sky Sports pundits had a very heated debate about the current state of Tottenham Hotspur's team ahead of their Premier League clash with Burnley.Full Article
It's fair to say Roy Keane and Jamie Redknapp had rather different opinions on the quality of the current Tottenham squad!
Roy Keane got into a heated argument with Jamie Redknapp as the former Manchester United captain claimed top sides “wouldn’t..