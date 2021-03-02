Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has donated $1 million to help 80 locally owned businesses in or around his hometown of Chico, California.Full Article
Aaron Rodgers donates $1 million to small businesses in his hometown
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Aaron Rodgers surprises hometown business with COVID-19 Fund
KHSL
The owners of Great Harvest Bread Co. in Chico are among nine businesses that got a surprise call from the NFL superstar and..
-
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers donates $1 million to help his hometown's small businesses
Upworthy
-
Aaron Rodgers gives $1 million to California small businesses
Upworthy
-
Aaron Rodgers donates $1 million to help small businesses in Butte County, California
Pro Football Talk
-
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers gives $1 million to small businesses in hometown of Chico, California
Upworthy
You might like
More coverage
Aaron Rodgers donates half a million to help Butte County small businesses
KHSL
Green Bay Packers star quarterback and Chico native, Aaron Rodgers, announced Wednesday a $500,000 donation through the NVCF to..