Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba still isn’t ready to play, following a hamstring problem, says manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. 🗣"Paul is still not ready for us" Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives an update on Paul Pogba's injury situation as well as Phil Jones pic.twitter.com/9RSiC1TdZr — Football Daily (@footballdaily) March 2, 2021