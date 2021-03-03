Manchester City defender Ruben Dias has become a formidable addition to Pep Guardiola’s side, helping them to a winning run of 21 games - but his role models come from rivals Manchester UnitedFull Article
Man City star Dias admits two Man Utd stars were inspiration behind his success
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Seek The Truth And Stop Guessing: Ty Dolla $ign Interviewed
“It’s been tough for me, man. I lost a lot of fucking people this year...”
*Ty Dolla $ign* is one of hip-hop’s..
Clash
Here’s Everything ViacomCBS Just Announced Is Coming to Paramount+
ViacomCBS is preparing to relaunch its streaming service as Paramount+ next month, and the company just unveiled a slew of new..
The Wrap