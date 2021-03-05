LeBron takes Giannis first in draft; KD picks Kyrie
LeBron James took two-time reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo with the first pick of the All-Star Game draft. Kevin Durant followed by taking teammate Kyrie Irving.Full Article
