Israel Adesanya suggests Jon Jones fight is OFF with return to middleweight planned and says ‘f*** that n*****’ after UFC 259 defeat to Jan Blachowicz
Israel Adesanya sent an X-rated message to bitter rival Jon Jones after admitting he will go back down to middleweight following his defeat to Jan Blachowicz. ‘The Last Stylebender’ was hoping to become the quickest fighter in history to win two world titles at UFC 259 when he faced the defending light-heavyweight champion. Despite moving […]Full Article