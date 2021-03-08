Skip Bayless: Blake Griffin signing with Nets only makes Brooklyn a ‘little better’ | UNDISPUTED

The Brooklyn Nets have won 8 of their last 9 without Kevin Durant and now they’re getting yet another All-Star. Blake Griffin has agreed to join Brooklyn after his contract was bought out by the Pistons over the weekend. Griffin is expected to come off the bench for the Nets according to reports. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Blake Griffin joining Kyrie Irving, Kevin Durant, and James Harden at the Brooklyn Nets.