Koeman, who instead of titles promised a rejuvenation of the team when he took over last year, has Barcelona playing well again.Full Article
Ronald Koeman hopes his new-look Barcelona convinces Lionel Messi to stay
Mid-Day0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Koeman: Messi knows Barcelona have a great future
Sky Sports UK
Lionel Messi knows Barcelona are on ‘the right path’ and have a ‘great future’ despite being knocked out of the Champions..
You might like
More coverage
Koeman says Barca future still uncertain as election looms
Reuters - Sports
Barcelona coach Ronald Koeman says his future at the club is out of his hands ahead of the club's looming presidential election.