Mikel Arteta accused of ‘creating fear’ with Arsenal tactics as Martin Keown insists Emile Smith Rowe is better than Martin Odegaard
Martin Keown believes Emile Smith Rowe is better than Martin Odegaard and suggested Mikel Arteta 'creates fear' in the Arsenal defence with his tactics. Arteta's insistence on playing out from the back was questioned once again on Thursday night during the Gunners' 3-1 Europa League win over Olympiacos. Dani Ceballos was the latest culprit in […]