Cousin Sal doesn't get Patriots signing Cam Newton for another year: 'He was terrible!' | FOX BET LIVE

The New England Patriots have decided to re-sign their quarterback Cam Newton to another year at just under $14M, and Cousin Sal is shocked. With Tom Brady signing on for another year with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Fox Bet Live crew discusses whether the Patriots have any chance at winning the AFC East with Cam at the lead. Cousin Sal tells the crew why he doesn't get Bill Belichick's decision to keep Cam around, and doesn't think they have any hope of being AFC contenders.