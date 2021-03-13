Legendary Formula 1 commentator Murray Walker has died at the age of 97.The former BBC commentator's first call was the 1949 British Grand Prix at Silverstone, the year before F1 began.He then became the voice of Formula One before...Full Article
Formula One commentating great Murray Walker passes away
