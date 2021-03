Garbine Muguruza ended the stand-out run of 63-ranked Barbora Krejcikova to win the prestigious WTA1000 Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, beating the Czech 7-6(6), 6-3, to claim the eighth title of her career. The No9 seed, who was contesting her first Dubai final—and is the first Spanish woman to claim the trophy—now has 18 wins […]