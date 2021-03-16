Diogo Jota sends message to Rui Patricio with Wolves goalkeeper ‘conscious and talking’ after head injury against Liverpool
Liverpool match-winner Diogo Jota insisted ‘life is more important’ than football as he sent a message to former teammate Rui Patricio after the Wolves goalkeeper suffered a head injury. Manager Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed his no.1 was ‘conscious and speaking’ following an accidental clash with teammate Conor Coady late on in Liverpool’s 1-0 win at […]Full Article