Eddie Hearn confirms Gibraltar Government will commission new £2 coin in honour of Alexander Povetkin vs Dillian Whyte ‘Rumble on the Rock’ rematch
Eddie Hearn has revealed the Government of Gibraltar have commissioned a new £2 coin to commemorate the rematch between Alexander Povetkin and Dillian Whyte. ‘The Bodysnatcher’ was unceremoniously knocked out cold by a devastating left uppercut from the Russian when they met in August in Hearn’s back garden at Matchroom Boxing HQ. Now, after various […]Full Article