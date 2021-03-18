Milwaukee Bucks acquire veteran P.J. Tucker in trade with Houston Rockets
The Milwaukee Bucks landed P.J. Tucker from the Houston Rockets as the centerpiece of a pair of trades they made before their game Wednesday night.
