Join us as we get you up to speed with all the latest Tottenham news and transfer rumours ahead of tonight's Europa League clash with Dinamo ZagrebFull Article
Tottenham morning headlines as Davinson Sanchez could be allowed to leave
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Spurs morning headlines with Davinson Sanchez set for summer sale
The latest from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as Jose Mourinho's side prepare for the Europa League tie with Dinamo Zagreb
Football.london