Bold claim on talkSPORT: ‘Phil Foden has no faults and Manchester City starlet is England’s best player since Bobby Moore’
Phil Foden put in another brilliant display in the Champions League this week. The 20-year-old midfielder has become a central figure for City this season as they chase an unprecedented quadruple, starring in their win over Borussia Monchengladbach. Despite making just three appearances for England’s senior side, there are growing calls for Gareth Southgate to […]Full Article