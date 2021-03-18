‘Smashing kid’ Jesse Lingard has found new perspective at West Ham and is back in England squad after Man United struggles
It's difficult to think of a more archetypal example of the modern footballer than Jesse Lingard. Traditionalists, otherwise known as 'yer da', made the West Ham man a symbol for everything wrong with today's game whether it be clothing lines, choreographed celebrations or overall 'flashiness'. In case you haven't noticed, Lingard isn't Terry Butcher. He […]