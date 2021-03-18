The Brooklyn Nets just keep on winning. Despite the absence of Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, James Harden helped lead the Nets to a 124-114 victory over the Indiana Pacers. Harden finished with 40 points, 10 rebounds, and 15 assists. Colin Cowherd discusses why the Nets have become Harden's team and is 'Brooklyn's Steph Curry.'Full Article
Colin Cowherd: James Harden is the heart and soul of the Brooklyn Nets I THE HERD
