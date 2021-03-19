Gerrard called on UEFA to investigate after Ondrej Kudela covered his mouth and made a comment to Kamara, prompting a furious reaction from Rangers players in the Europa League clashFull Article
Gerrard accuses Slavia Prague player of racially abusing Rangers' Glen Kamara
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Steven Gerrard says he'll back Glen Kamara like his own sun in racism storm
Daily Record
The midfielder was subjected to alleged abuse from Slavia Prague defender Ondrej Kudela during the Europa League loss.
-
Rangers boss Gerrard demands UEFA act on racist abuse claim as Slavia allege player was attacked
SoccerNews.com
-
Rangers star Glen Kamara allegedly racially abused in Europa League defeat to Slavia Prague as Steven Gerrard stands by his player
talkSPORT
-
Rangers midfielder Kamara racially abused during Europa League defeat, says Gerrard
BBC News
-
Rangers: Steven Gerrard says Glen Kamara racially abused by Slavia player
BBC Sport
You might like
More coverage
Rangers player ratings as Nathan Patterson impresses in defeat to Slavia Prague
Steven Gerrard’s side were reduced to nine men and sent packing by Slavia Prague.
Daily Record
Glen Kamara and Rangers teammates enraged by Slavia Prague star whisper
The incident sparked anger from the Rangers players and bench during the Europa League clash.
Daily Record