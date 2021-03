Pep Guardiola has no regrets over Jadon Sancho’s decision to leave Manchester City, insisting he is thrilled the winger has gone on to become a star for Borussia Dortmund. Frustrated by the lack of a clear pathway from City’s academy through to the first team, Sancho left Manchester in 2017 to continue his career in Germany, just a year into Guardiola’s tenure. It was […]