Peter Lorimer: Leeds United's record goalscorer dies aged 74
Published
Leeds United's all-time record goalscorer Peter Lorimer has died aged 74 - the former Scotland international scored 238 goals in 705 appearances for Leeds.Full Article
Published
Leeds United's all-time record goalscorer Peter Lorimer has died aged 74 - the former Scotland international scored 238 goals in 705 appearances for Leeds.Full Article
Leeds’ record goalscorer Peter Lorimer has died at the age of 74 after a lengthy illness.
"Peter made a huge 705 appearances for the Whites over two spells and is the club’s record goal-scorer"