Wales will be hoping things are really simple in Paris, but a complicated Six Nations picture could unfold if they lose to FranceFull Article
What happens with the Six Nations title if Wales lose to France tonight
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
France v Wales live Six nations updates
Wales Online
The Six Nations reaches its conclusion for Wales, who are going for a Grand Slam against France in Paris tonight
Super Saturday kick-off times, TV info and team news
Wales Online
-
5 talking points as Wales aim to secure Six Nations Grand Slam in France
Belfast Telegraph
-
Lock Adam Beard returns to Wales team for Six Nations decider in Paris
Belfast Telegraph
You might like
More coverage
Lockdown: Rugby fans urged to watch Grand Slam bid at home
BBC News
Wales play France in Paris on Saturday and a victory would hand them the Six Nations title.
-
How Virimi Vakatawa and George North measure up ahead of Six Nations showdown
Belfast Telegraph
-
Wales assistant coach Jonathan Humphreys wary of ‘incredibly dangerous’ France
Belfast Telegraph
-
Scots fall to Ireland again to drop out of Six Nations title race
Japan Today
-
George North urges Wales to be ‘super-positive’ ahead of crucial France clash
Belfast Telegraph