NBA Deadline Deals: Magic reportedly agree to send Evan Fournier to Celtics for picks

NBA Deadline Deals: The Orlando Magic agree to send Evan Fournier to the Boston Celtics for a pair of second-round draft picks.Full Article
FOX Sports
FOX Sports
Sources: Celtics get Magic's Fournier for picks
The Boston Celtics are finalizing a deal to acquire Orlando Magic guard Evan Fournier for two second-round picks ahead of today's..
ESPN