Troy Deeney feels ‘more safe’ with Nick Pope in goal over Jordan Pickford for England as Sean Dyche lauds Burnley keeper’s shot-stopping ability
Troy Deeney believes Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope should retain England’s number one shirt over Jordan Pickford as he is a safer pair of hands than his Everton counterpart. Pickford, 27, is currently sidelined with a muscle injury, and in his absence, Pope has started back-to-back World Cup qualifiers against San Marino and Albania. As expected, […]Full Article