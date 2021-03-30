England boss Gareth Southgate urged to choose Man United ace Aaron Wan-Bissaka over Chelsea’s Reece James at Euro 2020 – ‘He’s too good defensively’
Gareth Southgate MUST pick Aaron Wan-Bissaka over Reece James for this summer’s European Championships. That is the view of talkSPORT co-host and Watford striker Troy Deeney, who believes the Manchester United man’s superior defensive qualities would offer something different for the Three Lions at the tournament. Chelsea full-back James has been brilliant since breaking through […]Full Article