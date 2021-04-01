Ainsley Maitland-Niles expected to leave Arsenal at end of season after 18 years as Inter Milan right-back Achraf Hakimi is targeted as replacement
Ainsley Maitland-Niles has reportedly decided to leave Arsenal this summer as he sets his sights on playing 'at the very top level'. The 23-year-old, who is on loan at West Brom following a January switch, was left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad during the international break having figured in five of the previous seven