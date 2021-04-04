French Open could be postponed because of increasing coronavirus cases
France's sports minister Roxana Maracineanu says the French Open could be postponed because of a surge in coronavirus cases.Full Article
Familiar lockdown sights in Paris with quiet streets and closed shops, although schools and essential business can open.
France has extended its coronavirus lockdown, while Germany has started to demand negative tests from French visitors before..