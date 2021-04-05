Gabby Agbonlahor reveals hilarious Roy Keane reaction after Aston Villa training ground fight as Antonio Rudiger and Kepa Arrizabalaga Chelsea bust-up dismissed as ‘normal’ thing to happen at football clubs
Gabby Agbonlahor isn’t shocked by reports of a training ground fight between Antonio Rudiger and Kepa Arrizabalaga, insisting incidents like that ‘happen all the time’ at football clubs. The Chelsea duo clashed at their Cobham training ground on Sunday, less than 24 hours after Blues’ shock 5-2 defeat to West Brom, with Rudiger sent in […]Full Article