Albon was dropped by the senior Red Bull outfit over the winter for failing to consistently match team-mate Max Verstappen in 2020, with ex-Racing Point driver Sergio Perez hired as his replacement.

Unlike his predecessors Daniil Kvyat and Pierre Gasly, who were placed at the then-Toro Rosso team following their demotions from Red Bull Racing, Albon hasn't yet been given a second opportunity