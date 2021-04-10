Trinity Rodman, Dennis Rodman's daughter, scores in National Women's Soccer League debut
Trinity Rodman made the most of her pro soccer debut by scoring for the Washington Spirit in Saturday's NWSL game vs. the North Carolina Courage.
