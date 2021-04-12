Tiger Woods leads praise for Hideki Matsuyama as Japan star wins 2021 Masters in result that will ‘impact the entire golf world’
Tiger Woods believes Hideki Matsuyama’s Masters win will ‘impact the entire golf world’. In the 85th edition of the tournament, Matsuyama recovered from a nervy start to claim what was his first golf major. “Making Japan proud Hideki,” five-time Masters champion Woods tweeted. “Congratulations on such a huge accomplishment for you and your country. This […]Full Article