Chelsea warned they will get ‘cut apart’ by the likes of PSG or Real Madrid after surviving late scare from Porto to advance to Champions League semi-final
Published
Chelsea have been warned they will get ‘cut apart’ by the bigger teams in the Champions League after losing to Porto 1-0 in Seville, but advancing 2-1 on aggregate. Danny Mills was on commentary duty for talkSPORT in Spain and watched the Blues progress to their first Champions League semi-final since 2014. Substitute Mehdi Taremi […]Full Article