Jurgen Klopp points to missed chances of Mohamed Salah and co. as Real Madrid knock Liverpool out, but Man City are on course to win quadruple without Sergio Aguero’s goals
While Liverpool have suffered with injuries, Man City have not let Sergio Aguero's absence hamper their chances of success. Reds boss Jurgen Klopp has gone without Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson for much of the season and against Real Madrid, bemoaned his side's lack of clinical edge as they exited the Champions League.