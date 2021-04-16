Crazy Jake Paul vs Ben Askren show to feature Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, former UFC heavyweight champion Mir, millionaire entrepreneur and a Colombian reggaeton musician on the undercard
Published
The Jake Paul vs Ben Askren show is set to be a unique one. Triller have announced three fights which will take place ahead of the main event on Saturday in Atlanta. They have also listed a number of music acts who will be performing throughout the night, with additional celebrities appearing in the commentary […]Full Article