European Super League clubs Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Manchester United and Tottenham paid £8m to join competition they didn’t even play in
The 12 founding clubs of the European Super League paid a whopping £8MILLION to enter the competition, according to reports. Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Manchester United and Tottenham withdrew from the breakaway league amid intense fan backlash on Tuesday. On Wednesday, talkSPORT’s European Super League correspondent Alex Crook told Jim White: “It’s being reported [by […]Full Article