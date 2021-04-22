British Super League would ‘kill’ Scottish football, believes Alan Brazil, while Celtic and Rangers joining Premier League ‘can’t happen’ says Jonathan Woodgate
Reports of a British Super League have enraged Alan Brazil, who says bringing Celtic and Rangers into the English top-flight would ‘kill’ Scottish football. The week’s headlines have been dominated by a breakaway European Super League, which would have included the Premier League’s ‘big six’ sides, but the plans collapsed rapidly. But it’s now been […]Full Article