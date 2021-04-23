Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Martinelli to start with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette out – How Arsenal should line up against Everton
Eddie Nketiah could be handed a rare Arsenal start against Everton on Friday, with Mikel Arteta short of forward options. Gunners captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (illness) and Alexandre Lacazette (hamstring) have been ruled out of Friday night’s clash with the Toffees. Nketiah rescued a point for Arsenal in a 1-1 draw with Fulham last time out […]Full Article