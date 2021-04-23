Tiger Woods has updated fans on his recovery following a high speed car crash outside Los Angeles. The former World No 1 golfer posted an image of himself on crutches alongside his 'faithful rehab partner' on Instagram this weekend."My...Full Article
Golf: Tiger Woods provides first update on rehabilitation after car crash
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Tiger Woods Reveals First IG Pic Of Himself Since Car Wreck
SOHH
Sports icon Tiger Woods is officially on the road to recovery. The golf mogul has shared his first Instagram pic of himself..
-
Tiger Woods posts photo of himself on crutches, says rehab is ‘coming along’
Sydney Morning Herald
-
Tiger Woods Seen for the First Time With His "Faithful Rehab Partner" After Car Crash
E! Online
-
Tiger Woods shares first photo since car accident, seen smiling on crutches and in walking boot on golf course
CBS Sports
-
Woods posts first picture since car crash
BBC News