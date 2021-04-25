Guardiola salutes Sterling and gives nod to Garcia as Man City land record Wembley win
Published
Pep Guardiola hailed an “incredible performance” from Raheem Sterling, despite the forward’s goal drought continuing in Manchester City’s EFL Cup final triumph. City won the EFL Cup for a fourth consecutive season and record-equalling eighth time overall, matching Liverpool’s haul, with defender Aymeric Laporte the unlikely goal hero. Sterling had five goal attempts – the most of any City […]Full Article