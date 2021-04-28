Blockbuster contract for LSU women's coach Kim Mulkey - $23.6 million over 8 years
Published
LSU's Kim Mulkey will earn $23.6 million over her deal, which would make it the largest overall paid to a women's basketball coach at a public school.
Published
LSU's Kim Mulkey will earn $23.6 million over her deal, which would make it the largest overall paid to a women's basketball coach at a public school.
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey's introduction at LSU had an overriding theme that echoed constantly under..
Kim Mulkey, who grew up in Tickfaw, Louisiana, is leaving Baylor after 21 years.