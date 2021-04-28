Blockbuster contract for LSU women's coach Kim Mulkey - $23.6 million over 8 years

Blockbuster contract for LSU women's coach Kim Mulkey - $23.6 million over 8 years

USATODAY.com

Published

LSU's Kim Mulkey will earn $23.6 million over her deal, which would make it the largest overall paid to a women's basketball coach at a public school.

Full Article