Five Super League club executives resign from Premier League roles

Five high-profile club executives have resigned from their roles on Premier League sub-committees following the European Super League debacle. Stats Perform News understands Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward and Liverpool chairman Tom Werner have stepped down from the club broadcast advisory group, while Chelsea chairman Bruce Buck has left the audit and remuneration committee. Arsenal chief executive Vinai Venkatesham […]

