Shannon Sharpe: Aaron Rodgers will leave the Packers, it's going to get messy | UNDISPUTED

Aaron Rodgers has reportedly been so upset with the Green Bay Packers that he has told people within the organization that he does not want to return to the team next season. Several teams have reached out before and after this report, but so far Rodgers remains in Green Bay. It’s also being reported that the Packers did offer Rodgers an extension. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Aaron Rodgers' frustration with the Packers' organization.