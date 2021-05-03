Griezmann and a superb Messi free-kick looked to have then made the victory secure but Carlos Soler`s stunning strike from distance left Barcelona holding on at the end, a nerve-wracking win meaning they could overtake Atletico Madrid next weekend if they beat Diego Simeone`s side at Camp NouFull Article
La Liga: Lionel Messi double leads Barcelona to nail-biting win over Valencia
