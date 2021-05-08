Wade Miley tosses no-hitter in Reds’ 3-0 win over Indians

FOX Sports

Wade Miley threw a no-hitter to lead the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-0 win over the Cleveland Indians. Miley finished the night with eight strikeouts and just one walk.

