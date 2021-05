Arsenal checked Chelsea’s top-four hopes after Jorginho’s dreadful error gifted Mikel Arteta’s side a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge. The midfielder’s ill-conceived backpass caused havoc in the 16th minute, with Emile Smith Rowe the beneficiary, ensuring the Gunners doubled up on their 3-1 Boxing Day win over Chelsea. Thomas Tuchel made seven changes to the side […]